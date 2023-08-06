Bank regularizes more than 62,000 contracts through the program, with 91.2% of debts settled in cash with a discount of up to 90%

A Caixa Econômica Federal reached the mark of R$ 1 billion in debt negotiated by Desenrola Brasil. In all, it has already served 50,000 customers within the program, created by the government to clear its name and regain access to credit, especially for lower-income Brazilians.

In a statement on Friday (4.Aug.2023), the state-owned company reported the regularization of more than 62,000 contracts through the program, with 91.2% of debts settled in cash with a discount of up to 90%. The public bank provides information about Desenrola on the portal “Debt Negotiation“.

Details are also available by telephone on the Alô Caixa channel (4004 0104 for capital cities and metropolitan regions and 0800 104 0104 for other regions) and at branches.

About a week ago, another public institution, the Bank of Brazil, reported having reached the mark of R$ 2.3 billion traded through the program, by 230,000 customers – 220,000 individuals and 10,000 companies. The company Ativos SA, which belongs to the BB conglomerate, managed to renegotiate another R$ 175 million, informed the public bank.

On the 2nd (July 31), the February (Brazilian Federation of Banks) said that BRL 2.5 billion in consumer debts with banks have already been negotiated. About 3.5 million customer records cleared the name within two weeks of the program. More than 400,000 debt contracts were renegotiated. Membership in the program will run until December 31.

Desenrola Brasil was made available on July 17. Provides for debt installments of 12 to 120 months, with personalized rates and 1st installment for 30 days. The exclusion of restrictive registrations takes place within 5 business days after the renegotiation takes place.

With information from Brazil Agency.