Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 19:34

Caixa renegotiated R$ 2.5 billion in debt until last Wednesday (6) under the Desenrola Brasil program, a federal government initiative to reduce the indebtedness of Brazilian families. The value is linked to 131.2 thousand contracts, from 102.4 thousand customers.

According to the bank, more than 142,000 payments were made in cash, representing 91.2% of debts. Caixa also informed that the website created by the institution to assist with Desenrola, Negotiate Dívidas, has already registered more than 10.5 million views.

In a note, Caixa highlighted that it joined the program as a way to encourage the financial restructuring of indebted Brazilians. “Through the program, customers can settle their overdue contracts with a discount of up to 90% in cash. It is also possible to pay the debt in up to 120 months, with a down payment and the first installment for 30 days”, highlighted the bank.

The numbers released this Friday, 8 refer to the Desenrola phase aimed at renegotiating bank debts without National Treasury guarantee held by individuals earning up to R$ 20,000 a month. The regularization started on the 17th of July.

The last stage of the program has yet to be launched, which will renegotiate debts of up to R$ 5,000 for those who earn up to two minimum wages or are in the Single Registry, with a guarantee from the Treasury. The expectation is that, by the end of this month, the population will have access to the system and be able to settle their commitments with banks, retailers, public service companies, for example.