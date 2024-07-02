From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/07/2024 – 7:00

Caixa Econômica Federal, in partnership with Fidalgo Leilões, will hold virtual auctions with 2,300 properties throughout Brazil between July and August, with discounts that can reach up to 40% of the initial assessment value.

Interested parties must place their bids on July 10, July 29 and August 7, and August 7 and 16, until 10 am via the website www.fidalgoleiloes.com.br.



The Southeast Region is the one with the highest number: of the 964 properties advertised, 352 are located in São Paulo, 400 in Rio de Janeiro, 193 in Minas Gerais and 19 in Espírito Santo.

Another 617 options that can be auctioned in the Northeast, 361 in the Central-West, 312 in the South and 66 in the North. The lots are spread across the states of Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Ceara, Federal District, Goiás, Maranhao, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Paraná, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, Roraima, Santa Catarina, Sergipe and Tocantins.