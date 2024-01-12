From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/12/2024 – 13:38

A Caixa Econômica Federal opened the auction for 550 properties until January 30th. The assets include apartments, houses, commercial spaces, land and lots, with values ​​ranging between R$27 thousand and R$2.4 million. Bids can be placed through the Superbid Exchange platform.

The offer covers 22 states, in addition to the Federal District: Alagoas, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Paraíba, Pará, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do North, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Santa Catarina, Sergipe and São Paulo.

Interested parties have the option of using the FGTS for payment and can also finance the acquisition through resources from a housing loan, an operation carried out with Caixa Econômica. Detailed rules can be found in the event notice. Check out the links below:

Among the highlights is an apartment in Estância (SE), with 44 m², being sold for R$ 60.5 thousand – a discount of 45%. In Brasília, a 794 m² house is advertised for R$2.4 million, a 44% discount. A 99 m² room in Santo André (SP) has a value of R$650 thousand, 20% below the appraised value. In Rio de Janeiro (RJ), a 63 m² apartment is being traded for R$225,400, representing a 30% discount.