THE Federal Savings Bank is preparing to bring back Lotex (Exclusive Instant Lottery) – also known as scratch card – within 60 days, according to the Poder360. In other words, the launch is expected to take place in the second half of October.

The bank expects revenue from the product to reach up to R$ 2 billionin a conservative estimate. The financial institution will market the game exclusively for 24 months.

The projected revenue amount relates to this period. The exclusivity period starts to count from the first issue of lottery product tickets in physical or digital form.

On March 20, the president of Caixa, Carlos Vieirahad given the estimate to this digital newspaper. The initial intention was for the product to be sold in the first half of 2024, but there were pending issues regarding operationalization.

On July 22, Caixa Loterias – a subsidiary of the bank – signed a contract with the LTX Brasil consortium. The company that will provide the services will be remunerated through a percentage of the proceeds.

OPERATION

Of the amounts to be collected, 65% will be allocated to the total prize payment. In practice, this is the amount that will be returned to the bettor.

In addition to lottery outlets, bets can also be made online using a simulator. Prizes up to R$2,259 can be claimed at lotteries. From this amount onwards, the winner will have to go to a Caixa Econômica branch.

In December 2023, the Ministry of Finance authorized the financial institution to resume Lotex. Betting values ​​will range from R$2.50 to R$20.

For the cheapest ticket, prizes can reach up to R$250,000. The maximum value of each game will result in payouts of up to R$2 million.

Until 2015, when the scratch card was discontinued, games cost between R$0.50 and R$2. At that time, the maximum prize was R$600,000.

THE Poder360 found out that the bank is considering the possibility of redemption also being made online to provide greater convenience to the bettor. Read below a summary of the new scratch card:

There is also a part of the game dedicated to social areas (16.7% of everything raised).

UNDERSTAND THE RETURN

Lotex operated in Brazil from the 1960s until 2015, when it was discontinued by order of the CGU (Office of the Comptroller General of the Union), which challenged the legality of the operation. In 2018, new legislation resumed the modality in the form of a concession, through a bidding process.

At the time, 2 auctions were held without attracting interested parties. The requirements were relaxed and, in 2019, the companies IGT (International Game Technology) and SG (Scientific Game), in the form of a consortium, won the competition of the 1st Lotex concession carried out in the country.

The group planned to start operations in 2020, but gave up on the deal after considering that the service would only be viable through a distribution contract with Caixa, which was not made viable.

On February 28, the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) removed Lotex from the privatization program. The action was made official through the decree 11,935 of 2024.