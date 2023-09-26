Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/26/2023 – 6:15

Caixa Econômica Federal pays this Tuesday (26) the September installment of the new Bolsa Família to beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending 7. This is the fourth installment with the new additional R$50 for families with pregnant women and children aged seven to 18.

Since March, Bolsa Família has paid an additional R$150 to families with children up to six years old. Therefore, the total value of the benefit can reach R$900 for those who meet the requirements to receive the two additional benefits.

The minimum value corresponds to R$600, but, with the new additional, the average value of the benefit increases to R$686.89.

According to the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, this month the federal government’s income transfer program will reach 21.47 million families, with expenditure of R$14.58 billion.

Since July, the integration of Bolsa Família data with the National Register of Social Information (CNIS) has become effective.

Based on cross-checking information, 237,897 families were canceled from the program in September for having income above the rules established by Bolsa Família. The CNIS has more than 80 billion administrative records relating to income, formal employment relationships and social security and assistance benefits paid by the INSS.

On the other hand, another 550,000 families were included in the program this month. Inclusion was possible because of the active search policy, based on the restructuring of the Unified Social Assistance System (Suas) and which focuses on the most vulnerable people who are entitled to the income supplement, but do not receive the benefit. Since March, more than 2.15 million families have become part of the program.

Protection rule

Around two million families are in the protection rule in September. In force since June, this rule allows families – whose members get a job and improve their income – to receive 50% of the benefit to which they would be entitled for up to two years, as long as each member receives the equivalent of up to half the minimum wage. For these families, the average benefit was R$375.88.

Restructuring

Since the beginning of the year, the social program has once again been called Bolsa Família. The minimum value of R$600 was guaranteed after the approval of the Constitutional Amendment of the Transition, which allowed the spending of up to R$145 billion outside the spending ceiling this year, of which R$70 billion is destined to fund the benefit.

Payment of the additional R$150 began in March, after the government carried out a fine-tooth comb in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), aiming to eliminate fraud. According to the most recent balance, around three million individuals with inconsistencies in their registration had their benefits cut.

In the traditional Bolsa Família model, payment occurs in the last ten working days of each month. The beneficiary will be able to consult information about payment dates, the value of the benefit and the composition of the installments in the Caixa Tem application, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Bolsa Família Calendar – Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger

Gas Aid

This month, there will be no payment of Gas Aid, which benefits families registered with CadÚnico. As the benefit is only paid every two months, payment will return in October.

Only those who are included in CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receives the Continuous Payment Benefit (BPC) can receive Gas Aid. The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as women victims of domestic violence.