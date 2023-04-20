Caixa Econômica Federal paid this Thursday (20) the April installment of the new Bolsa Família to beneficiaries with Social Registration Number (NIS) at the end of 5. This is the second installment with an additional R$ 150 for families with children up to 6 years.

The minimum value corresponds to R$ 600, but with the new additional benefit the average value rises to R$ 670.49, the highest in the history of the program. According to the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, this month the federal government’s income transfer program will reach 21.2 million families, with resources of R$ 13.9 billion.

Related news:

Of this total, 8.9 million children receive R$ 1.33 billion in the Early Childhood benefit – an additional R$ 150. According to the Ministry of Social Development and Fight against Hunger, there are 17 thousand more children than in March.

This month there was something new. The government unified for the first day of the calendar the payment to beneficiaries of municipalities in an emergency situation or recognized calamity. Last Friday (14th), all the families affected by the rains in São Paulo, Espírito Santo, Acre and those affected by the drought in Rio Grande do Sul, in addition to the Yanomami peoples, were covered.

With the review of the register, which eliminated mainly families consisting of a single person, 1.42 million beneficiaries were excluded from Bolsa Família and 113.84 thousand families were included in April, of which 17 thousand with children up to 6 years old.

Since the beginning of the year, the social program has been renamed Bolsa Família. The minimum amount of BRL 600 was guaranteed after the approval of the Constitutional Amendment of the Transition, which allowed the use of up to BRL 145 billion outside the spending ceiling this year, of which BRL 70 billion is destined to fund the benefit.

The payment of the additional BRL 150 began in March, after the government combed the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), in order to eliminate fraud. In June, the payment of an additional R$ 50 will begin per pregnant woman, per child aged 7 to 12 years and per adolescent aged 12 to 18 years.

In the traditional Bolsa Família model, payment takes place in the last ten business days of each month. The beneficiary will be able to consult information about payment dates, the amount of the benefit and the composition of the installments in the Caixa Tem application, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Bolsa Família Calendar – Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger

Gas Allowance

The Gas Aid will also be paid this Thursday to families enrolled in the CadÚnico, with final NIS 5. With a value of R$ 110 in April, the benefit follows the Bolsa Família calendar.

Expected to last until the end of 2026, the program benefits 5.69 million families this month. With the approval of the Transition Constitutional Amendment, the benefit was maintained at 100% of the average price of the 13 kg cylinder. This month alone, the government will spend R$626.2 million on the benefit.

You can only receive the Gas Allowance if you are included in the CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receives the Continued Provision Benefit (BPC). The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as women victims of domestic violence.