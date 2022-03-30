Caixa Econômica Federal pays today (30) the February installment of Auxílio Brasil to beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 9. The minimum benefit amount is R$ 400. The dates follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid on the last ten working days of the month.

The beneficiary can consult information on payment dates, benefit amount and composition of installments in two applications: Auxílio Brasil, developed for the social program, and Caixa Tem, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Currently, 17.5 million families are served by the program. At the beginning of the year, 3 million were included.

The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family has preference, as well as victims of domestic violence.

Basic benefits

Auxílio Brasil has three basic benefits and six supplementary benefits, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports, scientific and academic competitions.

Families with income can receive the benefit per capita up to R$ 100, considered in extreme poverty, and up to R$ 200, in poverty.

THE Brazil Agency elaborated Q&A guide on the Aid Brazil. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can ask are criteria for integrating the social program, nine different types of benefits and what happened with Bolsa Família and emergency aid, which were in force until October last year.

This month, there is no payment of Auxílio Gás, which will benefit 5.5 million families until the end of 2026. The benefit, which is equivalent to 50% of the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder, is only paid every two months and will return in April.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat