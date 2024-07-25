With additional benefits, the average benefit amount is R$682.56; the program reaches 20.83 million families

A Federal Savings Bank pays this Thursday (25.Jul.2024) the July installment of the new Bolsa Família to beneficiaries with NIS (Social Registration Number) ending in 6.

The minimum amount corresponds to R$600, but with the new additional amount the average benefit value rises to R$682.56. According to the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, this month the Federal Government’s income transfer program will reach 20.83 million families, with an expenditure of R$14.2 billion.

In addition to the minimum benefit, there are 3 additional payments. The Variable Family Nursing Benefit pays 6 installments of R$50 to mothers of babies up to 6 months old, to guarantee the child’s nutrition.

Bolsa Família also pays an additional R$50 to families with pregnant women and children aged 7 to 18 and another R$150 to families with children up to 6 years old.

In the traditional Bolsa Família model, payments are made in the last 10 business days of each month. Beneficiaries can check information about payment dates, benefit amounts and installment composition in the Caixa Tem app, which is used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Starting this year, Bolsa Família beneficiaries will no longer receive the Seguro Defeso discount. The change was established by Law 14.601/2023, which revived the PBF (Bolsa Família Program).

The Defeso Insurance is paid to people who survive exclusively from artisanal fishing and who cannot carry out the activity during the piracema period (fish reproduction).

Register

Since July 2023, the integration of Bolsa Família data with the CNIS (National Social Information Registry) has been in effect. Based on the cross-referencing of information, around 600,000 families were canceled from the program this month for having income above the rules established by Bolsa Família.

The CNIS has more than 80 billion administrative records relating to income, formal employment relationships and social security and assistance benefits paid by the INSS.

In compensation, another 500,000 families were included in the program in July, which represents a record inclusion for a month. The inclusion was possible because of the active search policy, based on the restructuring of the Your (Unified Social Assistance System) and which focuses on the most vulnerable people who are entitled to the income supplement, but do not receive the benefit.

Protection rule

Around 2.83 million families are covered by the protection rule in July. In effect since June of last year, this rule allows families whose members get a job and improve their income to receive 50% of the benefit to which they would otherwise be entitled for up to two years, as long as each member receives the equivalent of up to half the minimum wage. For these families, the average benefit was R$371.99.

This month there will be no payment of the Gas Aid, which benefits families registered in CadÚnico. As the benefit is only paid every 2 months, payment will resume in August.

Only those who are included in CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receives the Gas Aid can receive it. BPC (Continuous Benefit Payment). The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as women who are victims of domestic violence.

With information from Brazil Agency.