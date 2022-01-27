This Thursday (27th), Caixa will pay Auxílio Brasil to beneficiaries with a final Social Registration Number (NIS) 8. The minimum amount of the benefit is R$ 400. The dates will follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid beneficiaries in last ten working days of the month.

In January, 3 million families were included in the program, increasing the total number served to 17.5 million. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, R$ 7.1 billion will be spent this month on Auxílio Brasil.

The beneficiary will be able to consult information on payment dates, benefit amount and composition of installments in two applications: Auxílio Brasil, developed for the social program, and the Caixa Tem application, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Check the calendar:

end of NIS Pay day 1 January 18 two January 19 3 January 20 4 January 21th 5 January 24 6 January 25th 7 January 26 8 January 27 9 January 28 January 31st

Gas Allowance

The Auxílio Gás is also paid today – retroactively – to families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), with final NIS 8. The benefit follows the regular payment schedule of Auxílio Brasil.

With an expected duration of five years, the program will benefit 5.5 million families by the end of 2026, with the payment of 50% of the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder every two months. Currently, the installment is equivalent to R$ 52. For this year, Auxílio Gás has a budget of R$ 1.9 billion.

Only those who are included in CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) can be part of the program.

The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as women victims of domestic violence.

Basic benefits

Auxílio Brasil has three basic benefits and six supplementary benefits, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports competitions or in scientific and academic competitions.

Families with income per capita up to R$ 100, considered in extreme poverty, and up to R$ 200, in poverty.

Agência Brasil has prepared Q&A guide on the Aid Brazil. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can ask are criteria for integrating the social program, the nine different types of benefits and what happened with Bolsa Família and emergency aid, which were in force until October.

