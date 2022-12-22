Caixa Econômica Federal pays today (22) the December installment of Auxílio Brasil to beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) at the end of 9. This is the fifth installment with a minimum amount of R$ 600, established by constitutional amendment enacted in July by the National Congress.

Yesterday (21), Congress enacted the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Transition, which foresees resources of R$ 145 billion in the federal spending ceiling for next year. This will allow the maintenance of the value at BRL 600 and the payment of an extra BRL 150 to families with children up to 6 years old.

The program will be renamed Bolsa Familia. Last Sunday (18) night, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes granted an injunction that excludes Bolsa Família from the spending ceiling and, in practice, guarantees the maintenance of the minimum value of R$ 600.

The constitutional amendment approved in July released the inclusion of 2.2 million families in the Brazil Aid. As a result, the total number of beneficiaries rose to 20.2 million in this semester. Traditionally, the dates of the Auxílio Brasil follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid in the last ten working days of the month.

The beneficiary will be able to consult information about payment dates, the amount of the benefit and the composition of the installments in two applications: Auxílio Brasil, developed for the social program, and Caixa Tem, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Gas Allowance

The Gas Aid is also paid today to families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), with final NIS 9. With a value of R$ 112 this month, the benefit follows the Aid Brazil schedule.

Expected to last for five years, the program will benefit 5.5 million families by the end of 2026. The benefit, which was equivalent to 50% of the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder over the last six months, will be resumed in August with the value 100% of the average price, which equals R$ 112 in October🇧🇷

Paid every two months, Auxílio Gás originally had a budget of R$1.9 billion for this year, but the amount rose to R$2.95 billion after the enactment of a constitutional amendment.

Only those who are included in the CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receives the Benefit of Continuous Provision (BPC) can be part of the program. The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as women victims of domestic violence.

basic benefits

Auxílio Brasil has three basic benefits and six supplementary ones, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports, scientific or academic competitions.

Families with an income can receive extra benefits per capita up to R$100, considered in extreme poverty, and up to R$200, in poverty.

THE Brazil Agency elaborated a question and answer guide about Aid Brazil. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can resolve are the criteria for joining the social program, the nine different types of benefits and what happened to Bolsa Família and emergency aid, which were in effect until October last year.