The online betting systems for the Caixa Econômica Federal lotteries showed instability this Saturday morning (22), with the unavailability for bets on several modalities, including the Quina de São João, which will be drawn today, with a prize estimated at R$220 million. In lottery outlets, bets took place normally.

The bank’s technical team detected the instability, but there was no record of an external attack or system compromise, just the volume of demands. In the afternoon, betting operated normally, both on the application and on the Loterias Online website.

In addition to Quina de São João, the regular Mega-Sena contest will also be held today, with prizes accumulated in R$86 million. In the case of Quina de São João, as it is a special draw, the prize does not accumulate. If there are no winners in the main bracket, with five numbers correct, the prize will be divided between the winners in the second bracket (four numbers) and so on, according to the rules of the sport.

Bets can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, or online. The draws will be held from 8pm, at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, with live broadcast on Caixa’s YouTube channel and Loterias Caixa’s Facebook page.