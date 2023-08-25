Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/24/2023 – 22:28

Caixa and Loterias Caixa announced important partnerships for Olympic and Paralympic sport in Brazil. This Thursday (24th), in São Paulo (SP), the investment of over R$ 68.3 million in sponsorships to be divided between the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB), the Brazilian Athletics Confederation (CBAt) and the National Basketball League.

The announcements were made during the opening of the exhibition “20 Extraordinary Years”, at Caixa Cultural São Paulo. The exhibition celebrates the bank’s two decades of sponsorship of the CPB.

“Today’s announcements demonstrate Caixa’s commitment to Brazilian sport. Not only that: in addition to generating jobs and income, the bank’s support opens up opportunities for children and adults to find in sport a possibility of a better, healthier life, with respect for differences and social inclusion”, said the president of Caixa , Maria Rita Serrano.

The agreement with the National Basketball League for the sponsorship of the 2023/2024 season of Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB), which will be called NBB Caixa and will have 19 teams, provides for an investment of R$ 9.3 million, lasting from October from 2023 to September 2024. In addition, it also marks the return of the partnership, which was in effect between 2016 and 2019.

The partnership between Caixa and Loterias Caixa and athletics is the most lasting, comprising 22 years of partnership. The agreement announced today provides for the amount of BRL 24 million until February 2025. The money will be used to subsidize the preparation of Brazilian athletes for national and international competitions and actions of social projects and continuing education in partnership with schools and social centers.

Partnership with CPB celebrates two decades

The beginning of the merger between Loterias Caixa and CPB was in 2003. Since then, a lot has happened. Brazil has become a true Paralympic powerhouse. In addition to remaining among the top 10 countries in the last four editions of the Paralympic Games, national athletes achieved outstanding campaigns in the last world championships in various sports, mainly athletics and swimming.

The new agreement announced this Thursday runs until December 2024, with an investment of BRL 35 million. The bank’s support is the most enduring sponsorship of a national committee in the history of world parasports. With this money, the Committee will be able to maintain the 67 Reference Centers spread across the country and the assistance of more than 3,500 athletes, between sports initiation and high performance.

The exhibition “20 Extraordinary Years” was also inaugurated on this occasion. The exhibition celebrates the bank’s two decades of sponsorship of the CPB and brings together sensorial works that generate experiences of inclusion for the public. The visit is free and can be seen until October 8th in all seven Caixa cultural spaces in the country: Brasília, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo.