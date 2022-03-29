On Monday (28), the first day of the initiative, more than 1.5 million people applied for the new microcredit announced by Caixa Econômica Federal. With offers ranging from R$300 to R$1,500 to R$3,000 for MEIs, the line can be requested directly through the app or through Caixa branches.

To carry out the operation, the user of the Caixa Tem application must update the version of the program for security reasons, informed the president of the bank, Pedro Guimarães. The credit request is currently highlighted, right on the first screen of Caixa Tem.

“We are impressed. We expect 5 million people, but at the speed we had today, in a few days we will have a higher number. Remembering that there is a need for a 10-day credit analysis”, said Guimarães. He also clarified that even people with negative registration in credit protection agencies can request the special line.

Own home

The president of Caixa also spoke about new housing credit measures for people with disabilities. The bank has financing for this group with interest of 4.5% per year + reference rate (TR), with a minimum income of R$ 3 thousand per month. Guimarães explained that, in addition to the acquisition, the credit can also be used for renovations and remodeling of properties already acquired. For this type of financing, the maximum amount is R$ 50 thousand.

