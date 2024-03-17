State bank seeks to change focus due to the space occupied by bets in financing football clubs

A Caixa Econômica Federal studies sponsoring lower divisions of the Brazilian Football Championship, as found out by the Power360. The state bank has a history of encouraging the modality and this would be a way to resume promotion.

The strategy evaluated at this time differs from that adopted by Caixa until 2019, when it financed football clubs, printing the shirts of several national teams. The bank's view is that bets –sports betting houses– have already occupied this space and raised market values.

Thus, the financial institution opens up space to sponsor Series B, C and D. The championships are organized by CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation).

In February 2019, the Power360 showed that Caixa has invested R$763.5 million in football since it began contributing to the sport in 2012. The clubs were the biggest beneficiaries: 35 received R$665 million from the state-owned company during the period.

The information had been obtained by this digital newspaper via LAI (Access to Information Law). The bank maintained contracts with 2 clubs until 2019 – Sport and Botafogo.

Other sports

On August 24, the bank and Loterias Caixa announced R$68.3 million in sponsorships for the sport. The amount was directed towards renewing contracts with the Brazilian Paralympic Committee and the Brazilian Athletics Confederation.

It also served as an agreement with the National Basketball League to sponsor Novo Basquete Brasil, the main national adult men's basketball championship. Caixa also finances the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation and the Women's Basketball League.