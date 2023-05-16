Survey shows release of BRL 53.5 billion in Casa Verde e Amarela in 2022 and BRL 1 trillion in credit operations

Caixa invested BRL 13 billion in Auxílio Brasil in December 2022 and BRL 53.5 billion in Casa Verde e Amarela in the last year. The data are contained in an early survey to the Power360. Here’s the full (5 MB).

O “State Booklet” was made by fenae (National Federation of Caixa Econômica Federal Staff Associations) and by Contraf/CUT (National Confederation of Financial Workers/Central Única dos Trabalhadores) to measure Caixa’s performance in social programs. According to the survey, “the income transfer and housing programs of the previous government were diverted from their original objective”.

According to the data, in December 2022 alone, 21.6 million families benefited from the Brazil Aid. The average value of the benefit was R$ 607.14.

Auxílio Brasil was created by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to replace the President’s Bolsa Familia Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). On the eve of last year’s elections, Bolsonaro increased the minimum amount of the country’s largest social program from R$400 to R$600.

In March of this year, Lula renamed the program Bolsa Família, kept the R$600 and added extra amounts for children and pregnant women. He also resumed basic conditions for access to the program, such as the requirement of school attendance for children and adolescents from beneficiary families and prenatal care for pregnant women.

In the report, Fenae assessed that the relaunch of Bolsa Família gave the bank back its social role. “The return of Bolsa Família, with the characteristics and criteria that made it the largest income transfer program in the country, restores Caixa to its public and social essence”, said the president of the federation, Sergio Takemoto.

Casa Verde e Amarela contracted 367,118 housing units throughout last year. The housing program was renamed in February 2023 to Minha Casa, Minha Vida and the federal government set the goal of contracting 2 million homes by December 31, 2026.

Caixa is still responsible for 21.7% of all active credit operations in Brazil. That is, it enables R$ 1 trillion of the R$ 4.9 trillion released.

In real estate loans, 68.3% of financing belong to Caixa. There are R$731.8 billion in active operations, out of a total of R$1.1 trillion in real estate financing in the country.

The credit balance for micro and small companies reached the amount of BRL 57.5 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2022, which represented a real increase of 2.4% in 12 months. Credit for medium-sized companies was R$ 19.5 billion – an increase of 15.1% in 1 year.