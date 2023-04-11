Lotofácil, Mega-Sena and Quina are some of the sports that will be affected by the readjustment

Caixa Econômica Federal announced this Monday (10.Apr.2023) that there will be a readjustment in the price of lottery bets. Of the 11 available modalities, 6 will have an increase of R$ 0.50 in value. The new amount will start to be valid from April 30th to Lotofácil, Mega-Sena, Quina and Lotomania. For Timemania and Lucky Daythe readjustment will be on May 3.

In a note, the bank informed that the change takes place for “to recover the monetary value of the bets, based on the update of their original values ​​using the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA)”. read the full of the release (98KB).

Almost half of the amount raised by lotteries is directed to social transfers. Caixa has been responsible for allocating the amount, through the federal government, since 1962, the year in which the bank became responsible for administering lottery games.

“By placing their bets, Brazilians also contribute to essential areas for the country’s development, such as sports, education, culture, security and social security”says the state bank.