Bank totaled R$ 1.3 trillion in total funding; savings accounted for 36.1% of market share and maintained leadership

Caixa Econômica Federal registered R$ 1.9 billion in recurring net income in the 1st quarter of 2023. The amount represents a reduction of 23.9% in relation to the same period in 2022.

The data refer to the 3 months of Rita Serrano’s management, who took on the Presidency of Caixa on January 12, after being nominated by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In total funding, the bank totaled more than R$ 1.3 trillion, with emphasis on savings, which had a 36.1% market share and maintained its leadership in the segment.

The state-owned company’s loan portfolio reached BRL 1.0 trillion, growth of 16.6% over the same period in 2022. In the last 3 months of last year, BRL 123.9 billion in loans were granted, an increase of 7 .2% in 12 months. There were BRL 509.8 billion in total credit origination in 2022, growth of 16.6% compared to 2021.

The mortgage loan portfolio balance reached BRL 659.3 billion in the 1st quarter of 2023, an increase of 14.4% when compared to the same period of 2022. Furthermore, the market share in mortgage loans was 66.5%.

Also according to Caixa, there were R$ 21.3 billion in SBPE (Brazilian Savings and Loan System) mortgages, down 0.3% compared to 2022. Length of Service) registered R$ 20.1 billion, with growth of 51.5% in relation to the same period of last year.

The balance of payroll loans increased 20.4%, reaching R$ 103.2 billion. Credit to agribusiness has skyrocketed. The sector’s portfolio balance totaled BRL 47.9 billion, growth of 125.8% over 2022.