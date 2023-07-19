Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/19/2023 – 1:48 pm

Share



Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) has already withdrawn 225,000 customers from the negative in the first phase of Desenrola, the federal government’s debt renegotiation program that began last Monday. The public bank estimates that with this and other renegotiation initiatives, it could reach 13 million customers.

“Of the people who have up to R$ 100 in debt, we have already removed 225,000 customers from the negative”, he told the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) the president of the public bank, Rita Serrano. In the first phase of the government program, customers who owe up to R$100 are removed from external credit restriction registers, which means that they can borrow money from banks again. The debt is not forgiven.

The government expects up to R$50 billion to be renegotiated, and will offer banks, in return, tax credits of the same amount as the discounts given to customers. Caixa joined the program in parallel with internal renegotiation initiatives, and on Friday, it will carry out a joint effort at physical branches.

“On Friday, the 21st, we’re going to open all Caixa branches across the country one hour earlier, and we’re going to run an intensive Desenrola campaign,” said Serrano. Customers will receive notices about the task force on all the bank’s channels. According to the president, senior management will also be at the branches.

Caixa’s vice-president of Retail Business, Maria Cristina Farah, said that considering all potential renegotiations, not just those of Desenrola, the public bank could reach 13 million customers, with 17 million credit agreements. “In total debt, it’s R$221 billion,” she said.

In Desenrola, Caixa offers discounts of up to 90% on the settlement of debts in cash, or installments between 12 and 96 months, with personalized rates and the payment of the first installment in 30 days. The down payment, in this case, is 10% of the debt amount.

In the first phase of the program, individuals who have overdue debts with banks and monthly income of up to R$ 20,000 participate. Debts must be registered as active, and must have been entered in the default registers by December 31 of last year.

In addition to Desenrola, Caixa launched at the end of June the Tudo em Dia campaign, which also offers discounts on debt payments, but which also covers legal entities. According to the bank, 90% of the contemplated customers have debts that can be settled for up to R$ 2,000.























