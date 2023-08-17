Bank has already reached BRL 1.3 billion in debt negotiated by the Desenrola Brasil program, announced by the Federal Government in June

Caixa Econômica Federal registered BRL 2.6 billion in recurring net income for the 2nd quarter of 2023. The amount represents an increase of 40.9% compared to the same period in 2022. .Aug.2023). Here’s the full (2 MB).

In funding, the bank ended the half of this year with a balance of R$ 1.3 trillion, growth of 15.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, of which savings represents a portion of R$ 353.4 billion . In the first half, profit reached R$ 4.5 billion.

The state-owned credit portfolio reached BRL 1.062 trillion in June, up 14.4% in 1 year. In the 1st half of 2023, revenues from the loan portfolio totaled R$60.0 billion.

In the comparison of the last 12 months, the highlight is the growth in income from credit to companies (43.5%); credit to individuals (35.2%); real estate credit (26.2%); sanitation and infrastructure (17.1%) and agribusiness credit (183.7%).

Defaults on the total credit portfolio closed the 1st half at 2.79% compared to 1.89% in the first 6 months of 2022.

Through Desenrola Brasil, announced by the government in June 2023 for debt negotiation, Caixa reached BRL 1.3 billion in debt negotiated for more than 63,000 customers. Regularized more than 79,000 contracts.