Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/30/2023 – 7:54 pm Share

Caixa reported this Sunday, the 30th, that it had concluded the distribution of the profit from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for 2022. According to the bank, a total of R$ 12.7 billion were deposited, in of FGTS accounts that had a balance on December 31, 2022. 132 million workers were benefited with credit proportional to the existing balance on that date.

Last Thursday, the 27th, Caixa started paying the distribution of FGTS profits to workers. The bank had until August 31 to make the deposits, but informed that the values ​​would be deposited until the end of July.

The amount of BRL 12.7 billion corresponded to 99% of the fund’s profit in 2022. The result, according to the bank, is due to the return on applications and investments in housing, sanitation, infrastructure and health.

“With the distribution of the results, the profitability of the FGTS in 2022 reached 7.09%, being above, therefore, the inflation registered in the same period, which was 5.79%”, said Caixa, in a note.

To find out the portion of the profit deposited, the worker should multiply the balance of each account in his name on December 31 of last year by 0.02461511. In practice, for every BRL 1,000 in balance, the shareholder received BRL 24.61.

Withdrawals of amounts may be made by workers in situations provided for by law, such as in cases of dismissal without just cause, acquisition of their own housing and serious illnesses.

How to consult the extract?

Workers can consult the amounts credited by Caixa through the FGTS application, available for free download in digital stores on Android and IOS platforms.

In addition to being able to verify the deposits and withdrawals made, the worker can also indicate a bank account through the application to receive the resources he is entitled to.