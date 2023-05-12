Caixa recorded recurring net income of R$ 1.9 billion in the first quarter of this year, according to figures published this Thursday, 11. Compared to the same period last year, there was a drop of 23.9%, while in compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the variation was negative by 5.3%.

The bank’s gross financial margin, which reflects gains from interest-bearing operations, was R$ 13.898 billion, up 30.4% in one year, in view of the 41.6% increase in revenues from credit operations.

The bank recorded a recurring return on equity (ROE) of 7.08% in the first quarter of this year. The number is 3.94 percentage points lower than that recorded in the same period of 2022.

By accounting criteria, Caixa had a ROE of 7.55%, a reduction of 6.62 points in the same comparative range. The numbers demonstrate the fall in the profit of the public bank in these 12 months.

Caixa’s assets closed the first quarter at R$1.652 trillion, up 11.1% year-on-year. In addition to the credit portfolio, which reached BRL 1.036 trillion (up 16.6%), the data includes the securities and derivatives portfolio, which reached BRL 249.4 billion, a decrease of 1.4 % in a year.

These numbers do not include funds managed by the bank, such as the Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço (FGTS). With these, the total rises to R$ 2.989 trillion, up 8.1% in one year.

CEF’s shareholders’ equity was R$124.547 billion at the end of the quarter, growth of 5.4% in 12 months.