Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

06/10/2023 – 10:30 am

Share



The raffle prize this Saturday (10) of Mega-Sena is estimated at R$ 35 million. Bets can be placed by people aged 18 or over until 7 pm, Brasilia time, at lottery outlets across the country, at Loterias Caixa portal or by Loterias Caixa app.

Mega-Sena draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The minimum bet, six tens, costs R$ 5.

In the last draw, no player got the numbers right and the prize accumulated and, as it is a contest with a zero ending, the value is even greater. Mega-Sena draws ending 0 and 5 tend to be more attractive, as they receive a 22% increase on the amounts collected for prizes in the four previous draws (finals 1 to 4 or 6 to 9).

According to Caixa’s estimates, if only one player hits the main prize in today’s draw and wants to apply it to savings, the value would yield about R$ 236,800 in the first month.

Whoever hits six, five or four numbers drawn, among the 60 available on the betting wheel, wins. To increase the chances, it is possible to score up to 20 dozens or even participate in lottery pools.

The draw for contest 2,600 will take place from 8 pm, Brasília time, at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in São Paulo (SP). The event is broadcast live on Caixa’s social networks.

+Millionaire

Caixa will also raffle, this Saturday, the 55th +Milionária contest. The prize can reach R$ 49 million.

If only one player takes the prize and applies it to savings, he will receive BRL 331,500 in income in the first month. If you prefer to invest in cars, the amount will be enough to buy 98 cars, at an approximate cost of R$ 500,000 each.

+Milionária stands out for offering a main prize of at least R$10 million per draw, with ten prize tiers. The value of a single bet, with six numbers and two clovers, costs R$6.

In the single bet, the bettor needs to mark six numbers and two shamrocks. For multiple bets, you can choose from six to 12 numbers and from two to six shamrocks.























