With the deposit, FGTS accounts reached a return of 5.83%, almost double the savings correction in 2021

Caixa Econômica Federal announced this Tuesday (July 26, 2022) the deposit of R$ 13.2 billion from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) for 106.7 million workers.

According to the legislation, the payment of the fund was scheduled for until August 31 and was completed approximately 1 month in advance. The law also determines that the amounts credited to workers’ accounts must be proportional to the balance existing on December 31 of the previous year.

On Friday (July 22), the FGTS Board of Trustees approved the distribution of 99% of the fund’s net income in relation to the base year of 2021. The decision was taken at an extraordinary meeting.

With the deposit, the FGTS accounts reached a return of 5.83% – a value that corresponds to almost double the adjustment for savings in 2021 (2.99%). In addition, the index is also higher than the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate) accumulated in the same period (4.42%).

The box made it available on your website requirements to withdraw the amounts, in addition to the documents required in each case. To check the amount deposited, the worker must access the “FGTS” app, available for download on Android and iOS platforms.

See the reasons to have access to the resources: