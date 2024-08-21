Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2024 – 20:28

In the second quarter of this year, the default rate of Caixa Econômica Federal’s credit portfolio was 2.20%, based on the criterion of delays of more than 90 days, a drop of 0.59 percentage points compared to the same period last year. In one quarter, there was a drop of 0.14 points.

The portfolio with the highest index was commercial credit, with 5.83% overdue, an increase of 0.5 percentage points in one year. The growth was driven by credit with free resources for companies, in which the default rate was 7.01%, an increase of 1.1 percentage points in the same period.

According to the bank, default on real estate credit, which has the largest share in the portfolio, was 1.55%, down 0.53 pp in one year, and 0.17 pp in one quarter.

In infrastructure credit, default rates went from 3.67% in June last year to zero in the same month in 2024. According to the bank, there was a reduction in operations by a specific client, which had been affecting the rates in previous quarters.

In the agribusiness portfolio, Caixa’s default rate was 2.11% at the end of the quarter, an increase of 1.64 percentage points in one year. The segment saw an increase in delays in the first half of the year due to the compression of margins of rural producers, who postponed payments until the launch of the 2024/2025 Harvest Plan in July.