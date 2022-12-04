Caixa will reinforce the governance structure for granting credit, found out the Estadão/BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system.

In a meeting at the end of November, the bank’s Board of Directors created the Independent Risk and Capital Committee, which will be responsible for assessing risk and liquidity levels and also guaranteeing preference for credit to small companies.

The proposal was presented by the president of Caixa, Daniella Marques, who, since taking over the bank in July, has defended the democratization of credit through programs for small companies and entrepreneurs. Today, there is already a risk assessment committee, but its guidelines were not directly considered in financing decisions. The information was revealed by the newspaper Economic value and confirmed by Estadão/Broadcast🇧🇷