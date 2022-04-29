Caixa Econômica Federal concludes today (29) the payment of the April installment of the Auxílio Brasil program. This Friday, beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 0 will receive. The minimum benefit amount is R$ 400. The dates follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid on the last ten working days of the month.

The beneficiary will be able to consult information on payment dates, benefit amount and composition of installments in two applications: Auxílio Brasil, developed for the social program, and Caixa Tem, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Currently, 17.5 million families are served by the program. At the beginning of the year, 3 million were included.

Gas Allowance

The payment of the April installment of Gas Aid also ends today. Families enrolled in the Cadastro Único for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), with final NIS 0, receive the benefit. The benefit follows the regular payment schedule of Auxílio Brasil.

With an expected duration of five years, the program will benefit 5.5 million families by the end of 2026, with the payment of 50% of the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder, as calculated by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). This month, the benefit corresponds to R$ 51.

Paid every two months, Auxílio Gás has a budget of R$ 1.9 billion for this year. Only those who are included in CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) can be part of the program.

The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as victims of domestic violence.

Basic benefits

Auxílio Brasil has three basic benefits and six supplementary benefits, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports, scientific and academic competitions.

Families with income per capita up to R$ 100, considered in extreme poverty, and up to R$ 200, in poverty.

THE Brazil Agency elaborated Q&A guide on the Aid Brazil. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can ask are criteria for integrating the social program and details of the nine different types of benefits.

