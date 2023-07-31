Payment, which was scheduled for the end of August, was brought forward; 132 million workers received the credit

A Caixa Econômica Federal concluded this Sunday (30.jul.2023) the distribution of R$12.7 billion in profits from the FGTS (Employee Severance Indemnity Fund) among workers.

Payment was expected to be made by August 31, but it was anticipated. According to the bank, 132 million workers received the credit, calculated in proportion to the available balance in the linked account in December 2022.

That is, the amount that each worker will have credited to their account varies according to the balance of the account linked to the Fund.

The amount is the result of the return on investments in housing, sanitation, infrastructure and health and was deposited in 217.7 million FGTS accounts that had a balance on 31.Dec.2022.

According to Caixa, the distribution of profits made the FGTS profitability in 2022 reach 7.09% – surpassing the inflation recorded in the same period, which was 5.79%.

Withdrawals can be made by workers in cases such as unfair dismissal, home purchase, serious illness, birthday withdrawal, natural disasters or retirement.

O Power360 compiled all the information about the transfer. Read below:

Who can receive this money?

All people who had some balance in accounts linked to the FGTS on December 31, 2022. Those who only had an account in January 2023, for example, will not receive it.

I have more than one account linked to the FGTS, will I receive it in all of them?

Yes. The worker who has more than one linked account with a balance in December 2022 will receive the proportional amount in all these accounts. The transfer is made per account and not per person.

The transfer will be made proportionally to the balance available in the account on December 31st. To find out how much you will receive, multiply your balance by the number 0.02461511, which is the distribution index for 2023.

Read examples of proportional distribution:

Balance of BRL 1,000 – you will receive BRL 24.61;

Balance of BRL 2,000 – you will receive BRL 49.23;

Balance of BRL 10,000 – you will receive BRL 246.15.

Can I withdraw this value?

Withdrawal is allowed only in specific cases provided for by law, they are:

dismissal without just cause;

home purchase;

birthday withdrawal;

retirement;

cases of serious illness;

public calamity/natural disaster;

3 consecutive years without formal employment;

death of the holder (heirs withdraw);

owner over 70 years old.

How to check my balance?

The query can be made through the FGTS application on your cell phone, which is available free of charge for Android and IOS. Those who cannot make the appointment online should go to any Caixa agency and ask for the statement at the service counter.