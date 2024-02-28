Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 02/29/2024 – 0:57

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) opens registrations for its competition today, Thursday (29), which has more than 4 thousand vacancies across Brazil. Salaries offered range from R$3,762 to almost R$15,000, depending on the position.

Opportunities are spread throughout Brazil. When registering, candidates must select a work hub, but will not be able to choose a specific city or Caixa unit within it.

The highest salary, worth R$14,915, will be for the position of occupational safety engineer. For this role, 22 candidates will be selected. The second highest salary is also higher education and refers to the position of occupational physician, with a salary of R$11,186. For mid-level positions, the starting salary will be R$3,762.

Registration for the competition will be open between February 29th and March 25th, with a cost of R$50 for mid-level places and R$65 for higher-level places and can be done on the website of Cesgranrio, examination Board. The tests take place on May 26th.

According to the notices, 6% of vacancies will be allocated to people with disabilities and 20% to black candidates.