One of fake news Most popular is the claim that the numbered balls used in the draws have different weights, which would make the draw predictable. This is not true, says Caixa. All balls used in the draws are made of solid rubber and have the same weight and diameter, 66 grams and 50 millimeters, respectively.

These characteristics are regularly checked to guarantee the impartiality of the process, according to the executive manager of Caixa's National Lottery Superintendency, Barbara Sakamoto.

“The technical analysis of the balls used is carried out periodically, by a specialized metrology institute, with the aim of certifying the integrity and randomness of the draws, ensuring that each ball has the same physical condition and the same probability of being drawn. We maintain a contract with the entity responsible for measuring the balls and this document is public”it says.

strict supervision of the draws

Another untrue piece of news spreads the idea that the draws are not monitored, raising questions about the transparency of the results. However, the reality is that all draws are monitored by independent auditors who guarantee the smoothness of the process. Caixa claims to comply with strict security protocols, so that the results are fair and impartial.

At any time, but mainly in special draws and large prize competitions, Caixa is supervised by auditors from the Ministry of Finance, who are representatives of the lottery regulatory body in Brazil, to verify and certify all procedures. There is also daily monitoring by Caixa's internal audit, which checks compliance with the draw rules, calculation and dissemination of results.

winners come from everywhere

There are those who believe that the winners are always from the same regions, which results in speculation about a possible geographic preference. However, this is a fake news. The winners are determined exclusively by the randomness of the numbers drawn. Anyone, regardless of their location, can be awarded.

The more bets are registered in a given place, the more chances of a prize winning at that place, proportionally. However, it is not possible to estimate or predict any result, as all numbers have the same chance of being drawn, which makes it possible for any bettor, anywhere in Brazil, to be a winner, depending only on the combination bet and the factor luck.

winners' privacy

Information is also circulating that Caixa knows who the winners are before they even present themselves publicly. “Another false statement”, says Caixa. The bettor's identification is not linked to the registration of the bet, even made in an electronic environment. In this way, it is only possible to identify the winner of a draw after presenting to receive the prize, carrying proof of the bet, at a Caixa branch.

Furthermore, the winners' privacy is respected and their identity preserved. “The guidelines for processing player data by the Federal Lotteries are in line with the General Data Protection Law, with regard to personal data, with the aim of protecting the fundamental rights of freedom and privacy of our customers”says Sakamoto.

online betting: guaranteed security

Other fake news is that bets made online are not safe. It is important to demystify this information. Caixa provides official and secure channels to place bets on its lotteries online. These platforms are protected by strict security measures, ensuring the protection of personal data and the integrity of transactions.

“When placing a bet through the Loterias Caixa portal or Loterias Caixa app, the transaction is registered in a central betting base, which is the Loterias system, through real-time communication. In addition to the contest and the chosen numbers, each bet is registered with date and time, ticket number, security code and other information that uniquely identifies the transaction.”said the executive manager of Caixa's National Lottery Superintendency.

Record prize of R$570 million

At R$570 million, the 2023 Mega da Virada jackpot will be the largest in history. The most recent award remains at the top of the list, even with values ​​from previous years adjusted for inflation.

The 2nd highest prize in the annual draw was in 2022. Adjusted by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), it was R$567 million (R$542 million in nominal values).

With information from If with (Secretariat of Social Communication)