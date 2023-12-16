The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Carlos Vieira Fernandes, is the one who has the key to the safe to release money for the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program, said president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at an event to sign the project in the east zone of São Paulo. Paul. Despite not being at the ceremony as one of those who would speak, Vieira was called by Lula to speak to the public.

He said that the only request he heard from the president when he took office, just over 40 days ago, was for him to look after the most needy of the Brazilian people.

Vieira also publicly thanked Caixa's Vice President of Housing, Inês Magalhães.



