Caixa Econômica Federal will promote on February 14th, at 10:00 am, an online auction bringing together 300 properties throughout the national territory. The event is extrajudicial for properties whose default led to the repossession of the space by the bank. According to the Fiduciary Alienation Law, in the First Auction the bank has to offer the property at the appraised value.

Occurring the sale in the first auction, the bank settles the debt, and returns the remaining amount to the debtor. In the second auction, the properties are offered for the value of the debt, so the values ​​offered are lower than the market.

+ Itaú opens vacancies in the manager training program

The second auction, with discounts that can reach up to 80% in some properties, is scheduled for March 1st, also at 10 am and in the online format.

Payment conditions vary according to each property, as stated in the notice of sale. There are lots with cash payment, with FGTS resources or even with financing. The complete list of properties to be auctioned by Caixa, as well as the auction notice, can be found in this link.