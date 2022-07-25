SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Caixa Econômica Federal said on Monday that it had approved Corinthians’ renegotiation proposal regarding the financing for the construction of Neo Química Arena.

The state-owned bank, however, did not disclose the terms of the agreement and said it did not comment on specific aspects of ongoing lawsuits or renegotiations.

The club took out a loan from the bank in 2013 in the amount of 400 million reais.

According to reports, the current value of Corinthians’ debt with Caixa is around 611 million reais.

(By Aluisio Alves)