Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/21/2024 – 21:50

Caixa Econômica Federal will open a public competition offering 4,000 vacancies. The bank's president, Carlos Vieira, was with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva this Wednesday (21) to present the notice, which will be published this Thursday (22).

Of the total vacancies, 2,000 will be for banking technicians and the other half for technology technicians. All require a secondary level. The starting salary is R$3,762.

There are 50 higher education vacancies planned, 28 for occupational physicians and 22 for occupational safety engineers. The starting remuneration is R$11,186 and R$14,915 respectively.

The bank will allocate 6% of vacancies to people with disabilities.

Carlos Vieira said that the idea is to reinforce Caixa's service throughout the country.

“We will consider it based on regional needs. In some regions they need more, others less. With this contest, we will also encourage it to occupy a part of the territory that is unserved by banks. We have a strategy aimed at encouraging the construction and opening of Caixa units in areas that are underserved from a banking point of view,” said Vieira.

President Lula commented on social media that the contest is a great opportunity to strengthen the federal public service.

The tests will be administered by Cesgranrio in the first semester of this year, with objective questions and writing. Those approved must be called from August 2024.

Bank employees are entitled to health care, supplementary pension, profit sharing, food, meal and daycare allowances and transportation vouchers, in addition to training courses.

The competition will be valid for one year, extendable for an equal period, at Caixa's discretion.

* With information from Gésio Passos, reporter for Rádio Nacional, and the Presidency of the Republic.