Caixa Econômica Federal released the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) calendar for 2023, which allows workers to withdraw up to 50% of the amount available in the account.

The withdrawal is annual, carried out between the 1st day of the birthday month and the last day of the 2nd month after the date.

Joining the birthday withdrawal is optional. If the worker is dismissed, he may withdraw, on the date, only the amount referring to the termination fine. The remainder will be paid on subsequent anniversaries.

WITHDRAWAL REQUEST

The worker can request the withdrawal through the FGTS application. The available value will be displayed. Next, it is necessary to indicate a bank account, from any financial institution. Money will be available within 5 working days. The procedure can also be carried out at Caixa branches.

By joining the modality, it is only possible to receive the termination withdrawal 25 months after the change request.

The calculation of the birthday withdrawal amount is defined by a rate, which varies from 5% to 50%, next to the FGTS balance, added to the monthly installment.