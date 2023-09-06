Operation of banks’ financial reserves was carried out on August 30 and 31 in the Central Bank test environment

After Itaú and BTG made the 1st transaction with Drex between banks on August 29, it was the turn of Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil to operate the 1st transfer with the digital real.

In note issued this Tuesday (September 5, 2023), BB reported that values ​​in its portfolio were transferred to Caixa and then returned to the bank on August 30th and 31st. Afterwards, the same test was carried out between Banco do Brasil and Banco BV, on Sunday (September 1, 2023). The transactions were carried out in the BC (Central Bank of Brazil) test environment, where currency issues, transfers and redemptions are simulated.

Maria Rita Serrano, president of Caixa, stated that the collaboration between the two institutions represents a commitment to innovation and the modernization of the financial sector. “We are thrilled with the positive results so far and look forward to further exploring the potential of digital currencies and agile transactions”he declared.

The president of BB, Tarciana Medeiros, highlighted that Drex is an initiative that offers the possibility of adopting the technology blockchain and tokenization to improve banking services and adapt them to the digital world.

“We are one of the institutions that most invests in IT in Brazil. In addition, we have outstanding performance in projects conducted by BC, such as Pix and Open Finance. With the digital real, with Drex, it would not be different”he said.

Real Digital

Coordinated by BC, Drex’s initiative is to create a digital currency that is part of Brazil’s monetary policy and follows the rules of the national financial system. Regulating it will require greater formality and security for operations, since the technology is already embedded in society –with cryptocurrencies, for example– but without regulation.

The currency should be used for wholesale solutions, that is, for operations with high values. It is in the 1st phase of implementation and the expectation is that it will reach citizens for testing at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025, according to Fabio Araujo, coordinator of the initiative in BC.

According to the Central Bank, each letter of the digital real is equivalent to a characteristic of the tool: