Banks participate in “D-Day – Mutirão Desenrola”, organized by the federal government to renegotiate debts

Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil branches will open an hour earlier this Wednesday (22.Nov.2023). The locals participate in “D-Day – Mutirão Desenrola”, organized by the federal government to expand the reach of the debt renegotiation program.

On Monday (Nov 20), a new phase of the Desenrola Brasil program began, with the renegotiation of debts of up to R$20,000. The previous limit was R$5,000.

Discounts are offered for renegotiating negative debts from 2019 to 2022. The program includes debts such as credit cards and overdrafts, and late bills for energy, water, commerce and education, among others.

Desenrola’s special negotiation conditions allow average discounts on debts of 83%. In some cases, the reduction reaches 99%. People who earn up to 2 minimum wages can participate. The program also allows debt renegotiation without immediate payment, using the 1st installment of the 13th salary. Thus, debtors will only start paying their debts in 2024.

Negotiations are carried out entirely digitally, in platform from Desenrola Brasil.

