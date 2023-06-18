Public bank credit operations total more than R$9.1 billion in 2023

A Box and the Bank of Brazil carried out more than 121 thousand credit operations via Pronampe (National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses) in 2023. The number represents more than half of the program’s operations this year.

Financial institutions alone lent more than BRL 9.1 billion up to June 13, 2023. That was BRL 5.1 billion from Caixa and BRL 4 billion from Banco do Brasil. The numbers were obtained by Power360 near to doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services).

In the accumulated of the historical series, which began in 2020, the amount contracted in the 2 banks exceeds R$ 68.3 billion. Of this total, R$37 billion were borrowed by Caixa and R$31.3 billion by Banco do Brasil.

O Itau appears in 3rd place in the amount of credit granted. In 2023, the bank lent BRL 2.9 billion via Pronampe. In total, R$ 12.5 billion has been spent since the beginning of the program.

Credit lines

Small businesses requested R$ 15.7 billion through Pronampe in 2023. Of this total, R$ 11.6 billion were allocated to small companies, while R$ 4.1 billion were granted to micro companies.

MEIs (individual micro-entrepreneurs), who were included in Pronampe last year, received R$ 112 million in credit in 2023.

When evaluating the trajectory of Pronampe loans since its creation, it is observed that the average loan amount is R$ 74,763. Credit operations can be used to make investments and pay operating expenses.

Pronampe, which became permanent in 2021, allows credit operations within the limit of 30% of companies’ annual turnover. Taking out loans through the program is faster than with traditional lines, given that any defaults are covered by the FGO (Operations Guarantee Fund), and interest rates are below market rates.