Caivano, “high impact” service in Caivano: 400 agents called

New “high impact” service of the State Police, the Carabinieri and the Financial Police, underway in the “Green Park” of Caivano and in the surrounding areas.

READ ALSO: Caivano, the Meloni effect has vanished: shots fired wildly in the night

A structured service and the one put in place this morning is continuous and involves more people at the same time 400 operators of the various law enforcement agencies, including specialized departments such as the Scientific Police, the anti-drug dog units of the State Police, the anti-drug and weapons search dog unit of the Carabinieri, the anti-drug and anti-terrorism dog units of the Guardia di Finanza, the Departments of the Castello di Cisterna Group, the SIO of the Campania Regiment, the API of the Naples Group, the Frattamaggiore Group as well as the ATPI departments of the Emergency Employment Group of Naples, of Giugliano in Campania and of Torre Annunziata of the Guardia di Finanza.

READ ALSO: Meloni in Caivano: “We will reclaim the area, the sports center will reopen in 2024”

Furthermore, the entire activity will be controlled from above by a helicopter from the Flight Department of the State Police and by a helicopter from the Air Section of the Financial Policeall testifying to the presence of the State on the territory

Subscribe to the newsletter

