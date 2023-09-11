Caivano, shooting wildly during the night. Armed men on the street. The don’s complaint

Dopol visit of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni , fear and violence return to Caivano. ”Sleepless night. Nightmares. The men with the machine guns ran away. They will return. Sure. No one knows when but they will return. Meanwhile we live in terror. I hug everyone. Children and old people. The young and the sick. A big hug to the men and women of the police force. This morning we start again. We are tired. Exhausted. But we have to gather strength. Lord, give us the strength not to give up. Not to give up. Not to run away. Take away from us the fear that paralyzes us. And multiply hope. Stay with us, Lord. Stay with us”: this is the complaint that father Maurizio Patriciello he launched from his Facebook account.

The carabinieri intervened during the night in Viale delle Margherite, in Caivano, due to the explosion of shots. Unknown persons apparently fired 19 shots, of two different calibres. At the moment there is no damage to property or injuries. Investigations underway to clarify the dynamics and identify those responsible Carabinieri of the Caivano company.

Dl Caivano, Foti (Fdi): “Don Patriciello’s words are a pitiful veil on the left”

The Don’s words also mobilized politics. “’And you who criticized the intervention of the government and the police, shame on you.’ These unequivocal words written today by Don Patriciello after a night, yet another, of gunfire in the Caivano Green Park, would be enough to draw a pitiful veil over a chatty left that has opened a political clash also over the formulation of the Caivano Decree wanted by the government Meloni, criticizing and considering the police operation of a few days ago useless. But as we know, the left, especially today’s, knows no shame, rides social unrest and supports Italy only for mere electoral purposes. The situation in Caivano remains very delicate and only with further radical interventions in the area will it be possible to change, or at least improve, a difficult context, abandoned for too long by politics. First of all from the left.” This was declared by the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber of Deputies, Thomas Foti.

