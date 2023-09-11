Yet another stretch, just before midnight “riding their motorbikes, they arrived once again. Covered faces. Heavy weapons in hand. They speed through the avenues shooting wildly. It’s terror…”. Don Maurizio Patriciello denounced it with a post on Facebook, telling of shots fired in the street during the night in the Parco Verde di Caivano.

On the night between 10 and 11 September he witnessed what was probably an intimidating raid with shots fired without a particular target. They are called stretches: “Stretches are scary. Anyone can die. Lord, help us”, writes Don Patriciello. At dawn on 5 September, the State made his presence seen and felt in Caivano with a joint operation in which 400 men were employed. A few days later the Caivano law decree was launched.

At least 19 shots of different caliber were fired during the night in Caivano. At the moment there is no damage to property or injuries. Investigations are underway to clarify the dynamics and identify those responsible by the Carabinieri of the Caivano company. “And all of you who criticized law enforcement and government intervention, shame on you. And, if you have the courage, come and live with your children at the ‘Parco Verde’ in Caivano. Come on, honest brothers and sisters of the Green Park. Courage. The Lord does not abandon us”, concludes the priest.