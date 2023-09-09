Aside from cries of alarm and high-sounding announcements: what is concrete in the “Caivano” decree

The Council of Ministers approved the legislative decree on Thursday “Urgent measures to combat youth hardship, educational poverty and juvenile crime”: a package of rules aimed at combating and preventing youth crime, already renamed by the press “Caivano Decree” because it was desired and thought of in response to the tragic violence that, according to the first investigative hypotheses, uA group of teenagers allegedly perpetrated for months near the Green Park of the Neapolitan municipality.



What safety measures have been implemented? How justified are the cries of alarm from the opposition who see the executive as a ruthless and obtuse scourge of almost innocent youth mobs? What is the real innovative scope of the provision on which President Meloni has put the Government’s “face”?

We proceed to examine the main innovations introduced by the decree, following the content of the press release published on the government website and following its order.

Urban Daspo for minors

The first of the new features listed in the press release risks being reduced to a butterfly hunt: the extension of the applicability of the so-called “Urban Daspo” (in summary: the ban on access for 48 hours to some areas of the city, extendable to one year in the event of recurrence of the conduct), previously applicable only to adults.

Introduced by the “Minniti” decrees in 2017 and extended by the “security” decrees wanted by the current deputy prime minister Salvini in 2018, a study conducted by Federica Borlizzi in November 2022 has shown how in the last five years the “Urban Daspo” has proven to be as widespread as it is ineffective: 40,252 measures against 19,293 different subjects. An average of two urban Daspos lasting 48 hours per subject and thousands of subjects who received the measure on multiple occasions, with some emblematic cases, among which that of a Bangladeshi citizen who had received the annual “Daspo” from Rome’s Termini station stands out only after having undergone, from September 2017 to September 2021, 257 short expulsion orders from the same place and those of two Romanian towns which received 207 and 184 urban Daspo respectively.

Excluding dealing, in fact, the urban Daspo intervenes on pipelines (unlawful business or parking, acts contrary to public decency, obvious drunkenness) which have little to do with the phenomenon of juvenile delinquency. So much so that so far the measure seems to have mainly affected homeless people and alcoholics, anthropological categories very distant from those dangerous young people against whose criminal actions the Caivano decree would like – and should – intervene. Hole in the water? Likely

Extension of the catalog of crimes for which precautionary measures (prison or otherwise) may be ordered for minors

Perhaps the news that raised the most worried cries of alarm among the ranks of the opposition, but also from the Guarantor for Children: the extension of the possibility of ordering precautionary custody in prison and flagrant arrest of minors accused or under investigation for non-culpable crimes punished with a maximum sentence equal to or greater than six years of imprisonment, compared to the previous regulation which set this limit at nine years. This means that it will now be possible to order preventive detention also against minors investigated for aggravated theft and receiving stolen goodsas well as other cases such as minor drug dealing, resisting a public official and illegally carrying weapons to whom the Government has extended the possibility of ordering prison measures despite having maximum sentences of less than six years.

Will the doors of prison for minors be “opened”? Potentially, the numbers would say yes because in 2017, out of 31,558 proceedings against identified minors, more than 6,000 were for theft (but the data does not distinguish aggravated from simple thefts, nor do we know for which cases of aggravated theft custody will be provided in prison), 3,310 for production or dealing of narcotics, 1,774 for receiving stolen goods and 983 for resisting a public official: overall, more than a third of the total. The other “new” hypotheses are marginal: 58 proceedings for kidnapping, 25 for forest fire, 26 for criminal association, 90 for violence or threats to a public official, 129 for weapons violations (precisely the previous impossibility of arresting a minor found in possession of weapons was the example given in the press conference by President Meloni to explain the usefulness of the decree, despite the cases being very few).

