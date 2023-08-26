Caivano, cousins ​​raped for months. The pack also includes the children of two members of the Camorra

Endless Horror a Caivano Green Parkin the Neapolitan area, where increasingly gruesome details emerge about the sexual assault carried out on two 13-year-old cousins ​​by a group of six peers.



Raped for a whole night, repeatedly, but not only. The investigation reveals how the two victims were allegedly abused on other occasions in the months preceding the episode, which they formally denounced on the decision of their parents. Always from that group and always in the same place: in the rubble of a shed that in the past had been used a lot by the Camorra to sell drugs or to hide weapons.

The confidentiality is absolute, but the two cousins ​​would have added, in the story to the Carabinieri, disturbing details, speaking of violence and harassment that began “two or three months ago”, therefore before the July evening then formally reported. There would indeed be clues about six or seven episodes of rape in the same way: the thirteen year olds allegedly suffered violence without finding the strength to oppose it, paralyzed by the fear of suffering retaliation after having been intimidated.

Among the rapists there would also be two sons of members of the Camorraviolent like the others and that they filmed everything with smartphones.

Rape of Caivano, the cell phones of the attackers seized and more. Movie hunting

The key to the investigation into the repeated rape of two minors in Caivano, in the province of Naples, could in fact lie in the mobile phones for which the seizure has been ordered by the prosecution. A dozen in all. The goal is to understand if there are traces of video turn around in the moment of violence, video clips that they would start spinning. In addition to the phones of the alleged perpetrators who would have been part of the pack, the seizure was also ordered smartphone of one of the two girls and her mother.

