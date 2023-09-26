Caivano, 9 arrests for the rape of the two little cousins

The Carabinieri of Naples have made nine arrests against seven minors and two adults for the rape of the two cousins ​​aged 10 and 12 which took place in August in the Parco Verde di Caivano.

The measures were issued by the investigating judge of the juvenile court of Naples and the investigating judge of the court of Naples North at the request of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office and that of Naples North.

The details of the operation will be illustrated at 11am in a press conference at the Naples North Prosecutor’s Office in Aversa. The ordinances “relate to the sad story relating to the sexual violence committed on several occasions in Caivano – we read in the note – by a group of very young people (in particular by seven minors and two adults) against two minors, cousins ​​of each other, aged 10 and 12 respectively”.

According to an initial reconstruction, the nine, who are accused of repeated violence that allegedly occurred in a former abandoned sports center and in the former stadium, were nailed by a video that arrived on the smartphone of one of the victims’ relatives.