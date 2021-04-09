She was first an Olympic champion, then a television star and transgender activist, and now Caitlyn Jenner is considering going into politics. Jenner is in talks with the Republican Party and with collaborators of Donald trump to be governor of California.

His first contacts would have been with fundraisers for campaigns, to participate this year in the elections to governor for the state of California, which will be held at the end of 2021.

Jenner is maintaining close contacts with several collaborators of the former president Donald trump, according to what the newspaper publishes The New York Times, with whom you are consulting. Among them is Trump’s former manager, Brad Parscale, who would be in charge of helping her form her own team, especially for some key roles in a future cabinet.

Caitlyn Jenner, one of the most influential transgender people in the world, on her reality show “I Am Cait.” From sports to television and now, to politics. Photo Clarín Archive

Another person Jenner is meeting with is Caroline Wren, who met Jenner through a Republican nonprofit that works on LGBTI + issues. Wren was very close to Trump during the last campaign of the former Republican president.

California is a Democrat

One of the main difficulties that Jenner will have to deal with, if she wants to win the next election, is that California is a traditionally Democratic state, the rival party to which the activist belongs.

However, many close to Jenner believe that if Caitlyn comes forward with compelling arguments in her campaign, thanks to the great influence he has for his fame and his activism, it could be good for him. On the other hand, Jenner historically declared her support for the Republican Party, so it would be logical that her political career and her possible candidacy for governor were for that party.

The current governor of California is Gavin Newsom, 53, and a member of the Democratic Party. Newsom has been in office since 2109 and now must face a revocation of the mandate, due to a collection of signatures initiated by some citizens who criticized the closure of business activities during the pandemic. Jenner should face Newsom in eventual rivalry at the polls.

From athlete to famous

Caitlyn, 71, had her gender reassignment process in 2015 as she was born Bruce Jenner in 1949, in New York. Before her gender change, she excelled as an athlete. And he went on to win two gold medals; an Olympian in Mexico City, in 1975; and another in the Pan American games in Montreal, in 1976 in the decathlon category.

Later, retired from athletics, he dedicated himself to being a sports commentator on several television programs where his figure became very popular.

In the early ’90s he met Kris Jenner (born Kristen Houghton), whom he married and had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie. By then, Kris had four other children, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob, the result of her marriage to Robert Kardashian, of whom she had become a widow.

Caitlyn Jenner with Kris Jenner. They were a couple, had two daughters and are now friends. Photo Clarín Archive

Kris and her three daughters starred in a hit reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, of which Jenner also participated in several seasons. However, her gender transition process affected the family bond and she divorced Kris.

His appearance on the reality show of the Kardashian sisters helped to increase his fame, in the process of gender change, which transformed him into one of the most influential transsexual people in the world.