Former Olympic star and member of the Kardashian clan, Caitlyn Jenner, announced Friday that presented the documents to run for governor from California in an attempt to become the first transgender American to access high-profile political office.

“I’m in!” The 71-year-old former athlete said in a statement, adding that she will formally launch her campaign, presumably as a Republican, later.

“I am a proven winner and only outsider who may end Gavin Newsom’s disastrous period [demócrata] as governor, “he added.

Newsom, a Democrat serving his first term, faces probable impeachment proceedings this year, although election officials are still reviewing the petition signatures necessary for it to be voted on. Other Republicans have also announced their plans to run.

The 71-year-old Jenner immediately stands out in a growing field that has so far failed to attract a nationally known contender.

However, has no record as a candidate And little is known about their positions on critical issues facing the state, from the coronavirus pandemic to managing the economy.

She described herself as “economically conservative, socially progressive” in an interview with People magazine last year.

His candidacy would occur almost two decades after the rise of Arnold Schwarzenegger, another Republican who used his Hollywood fame as a springboard to reach the highest office in California in an election called after an impeachment in 2003.

If the revocation is admitted on the ballot, as it is expected to happen, voters would be asked two questions: First, whether Newsom should be removed from office. The second would be a list of replacement candidates to choose from, if over 50% of voters support Newsom’s impeachment.

The effort has been largely fueled by the criticism of Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, which closed schools and thousands of businesses.

Source: agencies