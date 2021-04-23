Caitlyn Jenner, at a Glamor magazine event in November 2016 Jordan Strauss / AP

The rumors are over. Caitlyn Jenner, former Olympic athlete and television celebrity, has made it official this Friday that she enters the race for the California government. The announcement comes after weeks of unconfirmed versions and speculation about his full entry into politics. Jenner, 71, will have to fight for the candidacy of the Republican party with other local figures such as the former mayor of San Diego and former congressmen. It will do so at a time when conservative lawmakers have introduced initiatives to limit the rights of transgender people. California will hold a special election this fall that will define the tenure of current governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, who came to power two years ago.

The applicant has begun the necessary paperwork to seek the candidacy and has announced that she will make a formal announcement later. Jenner, who has lived in the state for almost 50 years, has been the breath of fresh air that can refresh old politics. The candidate who comes from abroad to revolutionize traditional ways of doing politics, a recipe used in recent years by people like Donald Trump. “We Californians want more and deserve more from your governor. Career politicians have long promised too much and delivered too little, ”Jenner said in a statement.

In 2015 Caitlyn shocked the world by announcing that she had transitioned from Bruce Jenner, the gold-winning Olympian and the father of sisters Kendall and Kylie and stepfather to the famous Kardashians. Since then, Jenner has become one of the most visible activists in defense of the rights of transgender people. A fight that will continue to champion one of the most progressive territories in the United States, but from an economically conservative perspective. Without yet having presented a detailed platform, the candidate has complained that taxes are too high in California.

Jenner has accused Governor Newsom of responding to corporate interests. “Since the past decade we have seen the light of the golden state dim to the dominance of a single party that puts politics before progress and interests before people. Sacrament [la capital estatal] you need an honest leader with a clear vision … I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can end the disastrous Newsom government, “he added.

The fate of Newsom, 53, who had been lieutenant governor in Jerry Brown’s previous administration, remains unclear. Today he faces an election promoted by the Republicans with the sole purpose of removing him from office. The motion was presented in the harshest months of the pandemic, where the politician was accused of alleged ineptitude in management, delays in vaccination and strict quarantine measures, which have caused a crisis not very different from what was seen in other parts of the world. The choice is not yet a fact. As of mid-March, 1.2 million voter signatures had been counted demanding the referendum, which would take place in November. The minimum requirement is 1.5 million signatures for the petition to get on the ballot. The official figure will arrive at the end of April, but Jenner’s announcement anticipates that the goal will be met.

Republicans won’t find the same state this fall that motivated them to depose Newsom. California has a fast rate of vaccination. More than 27 million vaccines have been administered. 34% of its population has already been fully immunized and 20% await the second final dose. A few weeks ago, the local government opened the process to anyone over 16 years of age. With his political future at stake, Newsom announced the total reopening of the state by June 15. Since mid-April, the president’s popularity has soared, confirming that his survival in office depends on Californians seeing a tunnel light. Newsom has promised that in the summer the most populous state in the United States will be experiencing pre-pandemic conditions.

Jenner’s battle brings to mind the year 2003. At that time, Democrat Gray Davis, governor since 1999, had begun his second term. Very early in the term, he faced an election to remove him, which he lost in November of that year. One of the most unusual politicians to ever come to California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the popular Hollywood actor and retired bodybuilder, came to power. Famous for playing Conan, he then became the last Republican to occupy the Sacramento Capitol. His term ended in January 2011. By the twilight of his second term, his popularity was as low as Gray Davis. With his departure came a new era of Democratic rule. That is the latest example of an outsider who jumped into politics that Californians who come to vote next November will have.

