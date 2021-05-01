It would not be entirely a pioneer, since in 2020 Sarah Macbride was the first transgender woman to become a United States senator, but if she achieved her goal, Caitlyn Jenner would become the first transgender governor of the State of California. At the age of 71, one of the most famous women in the world aspires to occupy a very important political position in a State with a crucial weight in the American economy, and will try to do so with a campaign that combines the defense of the rights of the LGTBI collective especially those of trans people, with less progressive proposals on other social issues.

A declared Republican, Jenner defines herself as “socially progressive and economically conservative”, but the truth is that her program regarding prison policy is traced to that of former President Trump, something that has confronted her stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian. On the other hand, numerous media speak of a “desperate search for fame” as the main cause of his leap into politics. She, the father of model Kendall Jenner and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, defends himself with a personal fortune of one hundred million dollars and very high popularity ratings, and in presenting her candidacy in Los Angeles she did not skimp on resources to make it clear that his project to rule the “Golden State” is completely serious.

Her campaign slogan is “Caitlyn for California”, where she has lived for the last 50 years and where she moved back in time when she was an elite athlete, Bruce Jenner, who won Olympic gold at the Montreal Games in 1976. A feat that she recalled in the presentation of her candidacy for Governor, in which she spoke of “a life of struggle”, which now is not sports but that of achieving real equality for transgender people, six years after doing her transition to womanhood and announce it with a historic magazine cover Vanity fair and with the headline “Call me Caitlyn.”

At that time Jenner was one of the most famous characters in the entertainment world, being part of the reality The Kardashians with his family. A clan made up of his ex-wife, Kris, his daughters Kendall and Kylie, and his stepchildren, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob. “I’m in!” He says in the official statement of his candidacy, in which he is sold as “a proven winner” and the “only one who can end the disastrous term of Gavin Newsom.” Jenner has long been highly critical of the current Democratic Governor Newsom, and has one of her greatest electoral assets in the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. He promises to recover the business lost by Californians and will do so among other measures with lower taxes.

She also promises a strong hand against crime, something that has faced her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian. Kim defends the policies of Newsom, a supporter of the social reintegration of prisoners through aid. Caitlyn takes a position against it, following in the wake of Donald Trump, with whom Kim and her then-husband Kane West met to address this issue. Jenner recently tweeted that “Newsom prosecutors are releasing dangerous criminals.” “Enough,” he said, alluding to the release of a man accused of murdering a seven-year-old boy. According to the portal TMZKim and Caitlyn have not spoken since, and she claims that the Kardashian sisters will not support her campaign for governor.

Other critics have said that Caitlyn’s only goal is to regain lost notoriety and get back into the public spotlight, although she has also received early support. For example, that of the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was governor of California between 2003 and 2011, also for the Republican party. In Jimmy Kimmel’s program, he said that they are “very good friends”, and that “everyone deserves a chance.” The protagonist of Terminator It was one of the most notorious cases of a star who ended up making a political career. Nothing new in a country where actor Ronald Reagan became president, and Jenner’s own in-law son-in-law, Kanye West, ran for the White House in the last presidential election.

The process of becoming governor involves asking voters if Newsom should be removed from office, and then who should replace him. The first step is not so clear, since recent polls indicate that the current president could continue in his post. Caitlyn will play one of her greatest assets with the LGTBI collective, for which she is a benchmark despite her conservative ideas in other areas. “I love my community, and I really want to help,” he explained in an interview. Jenner has a foundation that has focused on helping trans youth through scholarships. Beyond his engagement with minorities, the key will be to get the votes of the majority of Californians. In Schwarzenegger’s words, “It doesn’t matter if it’s Caitlyn or someone else if you have a clear vision of where you want to go, what changes you want to make and explain why you are ready to become governor, you can convince the people.”