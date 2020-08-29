W.e cannot gloss over death. However, if you are lucky enough to speak to Caitlin Doughty, your fear will actually fade a little: The 36-year-old undertaker combines philosophical thoughts about human existence with unsparing facts about the finiteness of life. The American was born in Hawaii and runs an alternative funeral home in Los Angeles. As a book author, blogger and Youtuber, the 36-year-old reaches people around the world who long for a positive approach to the dark topic. During the Skype interview, Doughty sits on her sofa, drinks coffee and laughs a lot.

WORLD: Torture methods, famous corpses, necrophilia, the smell of putrefaction, there are obviously no taboos for you. In your experience, the most interesting questions come from children: They want to be buried with their pets, they want to dress up their deceased grandmother or ask about dead astronauts in space. What can we learn from children?

Caitlin Doughty: Adults are curious too, but children just ask. You point to someone with tattoos in the supermarket and want to know why someone looks different. When adults come to a crematorium and watch their deceased mother being cremated, they also ask themselves: “How does my mother fit into such a small urn?” Or “Does her hair keep growing?” They consider their thoughts to be inappropriate or disrespectful . I find openness incredibly important, and that’s why I guide people through the entire process of saying goodbye.

WORLD: What tips do you have for parents?