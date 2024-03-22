“In the large family of lymphomas, one of the most frequent is large B-cell lymphoma, a malignant disease that, if not treated appropriately, invariably leads to death. It is a fairly frequent pathology, even if it is a rare disease”. So Roberto Cairoli, director of the complex hematology structure of the Asst Grande Niguarda metropolitan hospital in Milanon the occasion of the presentation of the information campaign aimed at the general public on large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)the most frequent of the non-Hodgkin lymphoma family, signed by Sobi, a Swedish pharmaceutical company dedicated to rare diseases, with the patronage of the associations Aladdin's lamp Ets and the Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (Ail).

“Large B-cell lymphoma – explains Cairoli – affects the lymph nodes which, first of all, swell without there being a particular infectious pathology that can justify this enlargement. Generally the lymph nodes are not painful and this swelling progresses quite rapidly. An enlarged gland that does not hurt, is not red and progresses rapidly should be taken as a very important warning sign and the citizen should contact the general practitioner and, above all, the haematologist. The spleen can also be enlarged – adds the specialist – and when the spleen is very large it overflows from the costal arch, becomes palpable and can push the stomach upwards, giving signs of gastric fullness and abdominal tension. Another manifestation of the disease is the compression of the compressible venous vessels, which causes edema because the blood is unable to drain. There may then be a fever, which is generally not continuous and occurs mainly in the evening, or profuse sweating or, again, a significant weight loss not due to a diet”.

From the point of view of therapies, “the treatment that is prescribed first – explains the haematologist of Niguarda – combines traditional chemotherapy with a monoclonal antibody. It is a very effective treatment, which cures approximately 60% of patients. The ambition, however, is to also treat the remaining 40% for which, until a few years ago, we had additional chemotherapy associated with what is commonly called autologous stem cell transplant. This scenario is rapidly changing. In fact, there are already therapeutic strategies that have almost completely replaced further chemotherapy and transplantation.”

The reference is to the “Car-T antibodies, already available in Italy – recalls Cairoli – These antibodies can carry the chemotherapy or recruit the cells of the immunological system. The antibodies that carry the chemotherapy do nothing other than recognize the cellular target of the lymphoma patient and bring chemotherapy inside the diseased cell, with a mechanism that we can consider precision medicine. These are therapeutic options that fill that gap in patients with relapse or in primarily refractory patients, i.e. those who do not primarily respond to treatment. I believe – concludes the specialist – it is good news to say that Italian patients can already benefit from it. We therefore hope that even that small portion of patients who were not recovering now will have greater opportunities for recovery”.